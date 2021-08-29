Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,349.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zynga by 24.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 881,286 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Zynga by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 81.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 12.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221,624 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $10,188,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,435,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,729. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

