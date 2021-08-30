-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s earnings. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on FLWS. DA Davidson cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $562,810.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,752,786.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,629. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $30.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

