$0.19 EPS Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Radware reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

RDWR stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. Radware has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 107.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after buying an additional 894,867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Radware by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after purchasing an additional 416,161 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Radware by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 284,900 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Radware by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Radware by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after buying an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

