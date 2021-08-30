$0.25 EPS Expected for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $7.62. 15,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 0.72. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $94,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 50.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.