$0.29 EPS Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. Calix reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calix.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research started coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $2,391,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 41.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $8,065,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

