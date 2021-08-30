-$0.34 EPS Expected for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). EyeGate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07.

EYEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EYEG opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

