$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $30.13 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

