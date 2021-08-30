$0.76 EPS Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.72. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Premier Financial stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

