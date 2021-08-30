$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $649.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 431.2% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 152,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 123,473 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 413,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

VAC traded down $4.49 on Monday, reaching $150.14. The company had a trading volume of 395,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,900. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.63. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $85.47 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

