$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post sales of $1.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.71. 1,244,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,824. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,038,084. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,096,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,494,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,178,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.