10,000 Shares in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 663,314 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.9% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,772,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 182.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,276,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 825,566 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 181.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 812,728 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $26,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOSS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.23. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.23.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

