11,601 Shares in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $17.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $209.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. Analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.