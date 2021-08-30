$151.14 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post $151.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.10 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $152.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $613.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.40 million to $624.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $616.55 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $621.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBU opened at $75.16 on Monday. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

