$155.11 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report $155.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.99 million and the highest is $157.23 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $165.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $615.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.27 million to $616.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $670.88 million, with estimates ranging from $654.74 million to $687.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.
Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,858,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after buying an additional 202,118 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. 2,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,437. The firm has a market cap of $191.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.69. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.
