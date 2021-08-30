$155.11 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report $155.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.99 million and the highest is $157.23 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $165.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $615.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.27 million to $616.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $670.88 million, with estimates ranging from $654.74 million to $687.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,858,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after buying an additional 202,118 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. 2,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,437. The firm has a market cap of $191.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.69. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

