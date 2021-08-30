157,719 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 157,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,638,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,058,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.19 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

