17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,484 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 21.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $1,558,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $217,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $526,956.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,261.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,972 shares of company stock worth $23,509,101. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,941. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZEN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

