17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Capital One Financial makes up 1.8% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after buying an additional 191,078 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $9.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.46. 120,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,490. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

