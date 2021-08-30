17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $949,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.14. 56,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

