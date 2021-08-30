17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,897. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.