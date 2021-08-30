17 Capital Partners LLC Takes $634,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 295,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 540,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 148.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 335,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after buying an additional 200,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $48.71. 95,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.