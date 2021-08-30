1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%. Analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 167,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 39,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

