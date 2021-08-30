1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.23. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 39.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.