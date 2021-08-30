$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%.
In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MAS opened at $61.99 on Monday. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
