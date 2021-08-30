$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.19 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.20. 387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,127. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 26.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after buying an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $1,967,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

