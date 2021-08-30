-$2.70 EPS Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to announce ($2.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.22) and the lowest is ($3.16). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($11.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.33) to ($8.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($12.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.14) to ($10.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.73.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 203.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 94,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 63,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $130.60 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

