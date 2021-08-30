$21.50 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post sales of $21.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $74.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $85.00 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.92 million, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

