2,146 Shares in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 115,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 898,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,445 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 116,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.