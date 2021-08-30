2,198 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $199.72 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.25. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.