$269.19 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report $269.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $311.39 million and the lowest is $219.10 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $213.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $985.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of PRA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,192. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

