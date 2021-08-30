2,777 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Purchased by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMCL traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,678. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.99. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

