$284.19 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to post sales of $284.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.25 million and the highest is $285.13 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $239.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Strategic Education by 134.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Strategic Education by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

STRA traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,572. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $105.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

