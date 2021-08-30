28,500 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Bio-Techne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $29,485,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $495.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $504.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.41.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,484,673 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.64.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.