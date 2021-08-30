$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.55 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $14.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $14.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,419. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

