$316.64 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report $316.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.66 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $300.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dorman Products.
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,519,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DORM traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $95.45. 1,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,679. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.18.
Dorman Products Company Profile
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
