$316.64 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report $316.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.66 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $300.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,519,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DORM traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $95.45. 1,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,679. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.18.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.