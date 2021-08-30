$340.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report $340.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.00 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,896,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $125.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

