3,443 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after acquiring an additional 441,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,064 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

