360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the July 29th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 36.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CLSA lowered their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.