36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Down 48.2% in August

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the July 29th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 36Kr in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 36Kr during the first quarter worth $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in 36Kr during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 36Kr during the second quarter worth $36,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.79. 36Kr has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.02. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

