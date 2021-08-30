$384.81 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report $384.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.50 million and the lowest is $381.93 million. ICF International posted sales of $360.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ICFI stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $94.31. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,015. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in ICF International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

