$392.90 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report $392.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $466.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $178.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 521,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRK traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.05. 54,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

