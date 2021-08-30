$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report $4.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.96 billion. Square posted sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $18.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $20.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

NYSE:SQ traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $271.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,653,163. The stock has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.51, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.53. Square has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.