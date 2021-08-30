$4.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce $4.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $18.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.09 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $82.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $487,641 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

