$4.85 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report $4.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the highest is $5.05 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $19.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $20.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $21.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.92.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.73. 11,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,122. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,645,743.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

