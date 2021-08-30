40,002 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Acquired by Eq LLC

Eq LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises about 2.3% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 86,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,737. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $81.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.