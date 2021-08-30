$46.35 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to post $46.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.70 million and the lowest is $46.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $48.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $185.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $186.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $192.10 million, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $194.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $532.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.31. First Financial has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

