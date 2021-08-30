$47.56 Million in Sales Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will report sales of $47.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $183.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $184.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $232.90 million, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $236.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEMR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEMrush has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $26.52 on Friday. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,171 shares of company stock worth $2,274,286.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $267,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

