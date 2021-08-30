47,055 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,055 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after buying an additional 2,489,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.03. 414,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,867,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

