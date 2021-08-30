4,776 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,776 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 57.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,988 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,846 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.32.

EXPE opened at $146.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

