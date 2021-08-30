5,559 Shares in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

UTMD opened at $88.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.25. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.60.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.