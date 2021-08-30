$63.45 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce sales of $63.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $218.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:FC opened at $41.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a market cap of $591.48 million, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.76. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

